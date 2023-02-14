Bird census at Nagarhole: 290 species recorded

Mysuru: The bird survey conducted in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve found 290 bird species including rare birds such as striped goose, Malabar Woodshrike, redhead vulture were found.

In the bird survey conducted for four days from February 9 in the wildlife zones of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, many surprises of the bird world have come to light. Around 290 bird species were identified by the bird lovers who participated in the survey.

Among them, striped goose, Malabar Woodshrike, Spotted Vulture, White-backed Vulture, Black Baja, Curry Hawk, Ultra Marinefly Catcher and Knob Billed Duck are rare bird species. Ornithologists, bird watchers, students and volunteers (total 118) from around 8 states were registered and trained in bird watching and data collection.

Teams were allotted to Antarsanthe, DB Kuppe, Metikuppe, Nagarhole, Kallahalla, Anechoukur, Hunsur and Veeranahosahalli wildlife zones under Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. The respective teams conducted the survey in the zone assigned to them. On the first morning of the census, all the patrols went bird watching and collected information about the birds. On the second day a check list (check list) was entered in the e-bird and bird manual every 400 meters along the 2 km transect lines as in different patrols.

A bird census was carried out by patrolling a distance of more than 900 km in two days.

Aggregated information on habitat location, characteristics and numbers of birds recorded in the census was distributed by the coordinators of the respective zones. Officials informed the participants about the important aspects of bird watching on this line. Manoj Kumar, Managing Director of Jungle Lodge and Resorts, C Harsh Kumar, Director of Rajiv Gandhi National Park were present at the closing ceremony held at Veeranahosahalli Wildlife Zone.