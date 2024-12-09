Live
- Kerala CM criticises HM Amit Shah over Wayanad package delay
- Karnataka Devotee's Tweet on Tirumala Goes Viral, Nara Lokesh Responds
- 'One Nation, One Election' Bill likely in Parliament this session
- CMFRI to join hands with Kerala govt to improve marine infrastructure
- President Murmu to lead Human Rights Day celebrations tomorrow
- J&K BJP demands CBI probe into settlement of Rohingyas & Bangladeshis in Jammu
- Govt plans to appoint 2 lakh Bima Sakhis in 3 years: Nirmala Sitharaman
- INDIA Bloc to Move No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar
- Death toll rises to six as search continues after The Hague explosion
- Abhishek Bachchan Blushes as Riteish Deshmukh Teases Him About a Second Child With Aishwarya Rai
Just In
BJP Accuses Karnataka Government of Another Scam Alleges 47.99 Crore Scam in Workers' Health Scheme
The BJP has raised allegations of a major financial scam involving a health check-up scheme for construction workers in Karnataka
Bengaluru: The BJP has raised allegations of a major financial scam involving a health check-up scheme for construction workers in Karnataka, claiming fraudulent activities amounting to Rs. 47.99 crore. Sources claim that the complaint, filed with the Lokayukta, accuses the government of irregularities in tender allocation and fund usage.
According to the BJP delegation, health check-ups for construction workers were not conducted as mandated, but inflated bills were reportedly submitted. They allege that a company lacking the necessary qualifications was awarded the tender, leading to misuse of public funds.
Early reports suggest that BJP MLC N Ravikumar has called for the resignation of Labour Minister Santosh Lad, asserting that he bears direct accountability for the alleged scam. The controversy emerges in the wake of other corruption scandals, including the MUDA and COVID-related scams, adding to mounting criticism of the state government’s administration.