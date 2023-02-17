BJP announces mega‘Ratha Yatra’ in Karnataka

Bengaluru: While the Congress party has made its attempts at yatras, the effects of which are waning already, the BJP has a bigger strategy for its campaign. In an effort secure more than 150 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, a 20-day campaign will be conducted by the BJP in Karnataka.

The BJP national general secretary and Karnataka State In-charge, Arun Singh announced that the BJP will conduct four yatras under the 'Ratha Yatra' campaign. These yatras will be conducted from four regions of Karnataka from March 1 and will continue for 20 days.

Although further details are yet to be decided upon, the four yatras are expected to culminate into one big rally after the 20 days. In a meeting organised for the Prabharis (assembly constituency leaders) in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai said party workers must reach out to every citizen to create awareness about benefits of various schemes launched by the Centre and State Governments.

The CM's obvious intention at this point is to promote the BJP's "Double Engine" governance system that is said to drive the state towards a highly developed future. Bommai also prescribed the party workers to conduct taluk level conventions of all BJP Morchas so that the welfare programmes can reach the grass root levels.

This Ratha Yatra that the BJP is planning will be part of the second phase of their campaign for assembly elections, the first phase being the Jana Sankalpa Yatra. Sources claim that certain BJP leaders of the Centre are expected to inaugurate and participate in the upcoming Ratha Yatra.