BJP bags Madikeri city municipal council

Madikeri: The ruling BJP on Friday won the Madikeri city municipal council election. The counting of votes took place at St Joseph's Convention School, which was witnessed by a limited number of candidates and party workers.



The CMC election for 23 wards in Madikeri was held on April 27. The BJP won 16 seats, while SDPI won five and the Congress and JD(S) one each.

However, following orders from the Election Commission only candidates and party workers who underwent Rapid Antigen Test and obtained negative Covid reports were allowed entry into the counting centre. Further, victory processions and gatherings were banned and the counting process concluded before 10 am.

Reacting to the victory, BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan said, "The people have opted for the BJP after witnessing the developmental works by the party at both the state and central level. Even new candidates from the party have won seats."

Congress MLC Veena Achaiah stated that the party learnt a lesson following the result. "We have failed in building the party. We did not give importance to new faces and there was lack of leadership. The party had established 13 committees across 13 wards and this turned out to be disastrous. We have learnt a lesson and we will work towards building a stronger party." JD(S) party district president KM Ganesh expressed his doubts over the EVMs.