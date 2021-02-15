BJP compares Disha Ravi with terrorists

Bengaluru: BJP MP PC Mohan compared climate activist Disha Ravi with terrorists Burhan Wani and Ajmal Kasab. The 21-year-old activist is accused to be involved in the toolkit related to farmer's protest, shared by environmental activist Greta Thunberg. "Burhan Wani was a 21-year-old. Ajmal Kasab was a 21-year-old. Age is just a number! No one is above the law. Law will take its own course. A Crime is a crime is a crime is a crime," Mohan said.



Taking to Twitter, BJP National General Secretary, B L Santhosh said, "As the the great drama of #Toolkit unfolds many anarchists who are rallying behind #DishaRavi as 21 year old, sole bread winner, daughter of single mother, climate change activist will run for cover. WhatsApp groups, editing option, conversations will unravel many characters."

"21 year old ...environment activist ... student ..Are these credentials for becoming a part of breaking India forces..? How does she get the access for editing tool kit ..?Why she is part of anti national WhatsApp groups ..?Many questions ..But only one answer ..21 year old ..!!" he tweeted

BJP National spokesperson Nupur Sharma said, " What do gender and age have to do with crime? Former PM Rajiv Gandhi's assassin was a woman and allegedly either 17 or just 24. Nirbhaya's rapist and murderer was all of 17." Meanwhile, the state Congress leaders have criticised Ravi's arrest and called it politically motivated. Former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah said, " The arrest of Disha Ravi, a climate activist, has exposed the cracks in the Indian democracy under Narendra Modi.

How can the act of supporting farmers be charged under sedition? I strongly condemn this politically motivated act by Delhi Police."

Byataranyapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda called Ravi a patriot. "Disha Ravi is an Indian patriot. Supporting farmers or environmental activism are civic virtues. Purpose of her arrest is just to instil fear in people not to raise voice," he said.