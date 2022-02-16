BJP in Karnataka Reveals The Details Of Girls Later Deleted The Tweet

The BJP's Karnataka unit made a blunder by posting the personal information of students on social media who filed petitions in the High Court challenging limitations on the usage of hijab in educational institutions. However, the tweet was widely panned because some of the petitioners were minors, and it was quickly removed.



The caption that was attached to the screenshot of personal information on the students was having five of the pupils participated in #HijabRow are minors, the . Do Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi have any remorse for utilising minor girls to stay relevant in politics? What extent will they go to win elections?

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Shiv Sena MP, responded quickly, calling the post "insensitive." She also demanded from the police, Twitter, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that they took measures in the situation. Her second tweet also mentioned that sharing the names and addresses of minors is illegal and it was intolerable .

The Rajya Sabha member, who is currently a member of the Parliamentary Commission on Women's Empowerment, urged that the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights investigate the matter right away.

The hijab debate in Karnataka began last month while a few students at a PU College in Udupi declined to remove their headscarves in class despite lecturers' requests. In retaliation, other students began wearing saffron scarves to school, and the situation became more serious. The Karnataka High Court is now hearing the case.

Meanwhile, following nearly a week of closure, the Pre-University Institutes, which sparked the uproar, will reopen today, along with other colleges of higher education.

Shameless @BJP4Karnataka tweets the addresses of the minor girls in order to attack the opposition. Do you'll realise how insensitive, sick and pathetic this is? I request @DgpKarnataka and @TwitterIndia to take action and take down the tweet. Also seek @GoI_MeitY intervention. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 15, 2022





I demand @ncpcr also to take this up immediately. This is a criminal act to share names and addresses of minors. This is unacceptable https://t.co/Vj0NRcWvFb — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 15, 2022



