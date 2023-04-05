BJP Is Failing To Choose Candidates For Karnataka Election, Says Congress Leader

Randeep Surjewala, a Congress leader, asserted on Wednesday that the Karnataka election candidates and party officials are the targets of raids by central authorities that have been sent by the federal government. He asserted that the Congress had verified evidence concerning the BJP's failure to choose candidates for the election. He further said that the BJP in Karnataka is seeing a major exodus.



In Karnataka, the BJP is seeing a massive exodus. Approximately ten MLAs, MLCs, former MLAs and MLCs, as well as the chairman of their boards and corporations, resigned in droves and joined Congress. He said that they have information indicating that hundreds of I-T and ED personnel have been sent to Karnataka to conduct raids on Congress leaders, candidates, and potential party candidates throughout the state.

He emphasised that the Congress party would fight the elections with all of its might and would not back down. According to his claims, the party would easily surpass the 150-vote threshold in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, allegations and counter-allegations between the leaders of the two parties have started as both the Congress and the BJP are now involved in feverish negotiations to determine the candidates for the elections. Furthermore, the Karnataka Assembly Election, scheduled to be conducted on May 10 in a single phase, is less than a month away, and political parties have already begun their efforts to win over voters in the state. Three political forces are preparing to battle it out in the southern state: the incumbent BJP, the opposition Congress, and the former CM Kumaraswamy's JD(s).