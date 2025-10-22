BJP, JD(S) to form coordination committees: Vijayendra

Bengaluru: The opposition BJP and its alliance partner JD(S) have decided to set up coordination committees at the state level and for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) area, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra said on Tuesday.

Vijayendra, along with a few party leaders, met JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy at his residence here to greet him on the occasion of Deepavali, and also held discussions.

“He (Kumaraswamy) too had the idea in mind to set up a coordination committee, so I sought his suggestions. With elections for five corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority expected, we have discussed the coordination committees for Bengaluru and another for the state,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP state chief said Kumaraswamy has suggested having two coordination committees and is expected to send a list of names for the committee from JD(S) in about 10 days.

“Once he (Kumaraswamy) sends, I will discuss with our party senior leaders and we will announce the coordination committee members from our side,” he added. The BJP and JD(S) struck up an alliance in 2023, and fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state together.

Pointing to the “deteriorating governance” under the Congress government, the BJP leader said he discussed with JDS how both the parties should coordinate to tackle it, in the days ahead.

“Whether it is the situation in Bengaluru or the entire state, without any development, people are criticising the Congress government. You are seeing the disorderliness in Bengaluru every day,” he said.

Vijayendra accused the ministers of “intimidating” industry veterans like Mohandas Pai for giving suggestions over infrastructure in Bengaluru. “This is not good for any government. Looking at the statement of Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Ministers, people are asking whether there is an elected government in the state or is it a Tughlaq Darbar.”

Countering the Congress and Ministers’ demand for proof regarding the BJP’s claim that the state government is raising funds for Bihar polls, he asked whether Siddaramaiah and his Ministers have forgotten that the Valmiki ST development corporation funds were allegedly used for Telangana polls by the Congress.

“It was proved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe.” “Contractors association have written a letter alleging that commission has doubled, Chief Minister’s Economic Advisor and MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy has written a letter to CM about the rampant sand mafia,” he said and alleged that the Karnataka government was being used as an “ATM” for the Congress party.

Attacking Minister Priyank Kharge for repeatedly targeting RSS, Vijayendra said Kharge appears isolated in the Congress party and is making statements against the saffron outfit to cover his party’s “failures”.

“On November 2 the RSS route march will happen in Chittapur,” he said in response to a question.