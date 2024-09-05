BJP kickstarts membership drive in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kickstarted its annual membership drive in Karnataka on Wednesday. The Party co-Incharge Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy participated in the event at Jagannath Bhavan, State office at Malleswaram, by giving new membership to B Y Vijayendra, BJP Karnataka state unit president ,in the presence of R. Ashok, Lop leader Assembly, Ch.Narayana Murthy, Lop legislative council Dr Aswath Narayana CN, Govind Kajole MP Dr Manjunath, MP, PC Mohan, CT Ravi, MLC, Viswanath, MLA, Nandeesh Reddy, in-charge Membership drive, and other MLAs MLCs State office bearers, prominent personalities from various sections, youth, mahila leaders.

The programme has been conducted in a festive atmosphere, while speaking the leaders appealed for the importance of membership enrolment of BJP and urged rank and file to reach the people of Karnataka nook and corner by joining the BJP for all round development of the nation and with the aim of reaching the goal of Viksit Bharat under the dynamic, visionary, inspirational leadership of Narendra Modi.