BJP leader’s coffee plantation devastated

Chikkamagaluru: A deliberate act of vandalism has left a BJP leader’s family reeling after unidentified assailants destroyed a thriving coffee plantation in Thuppur village in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday. The attack, targeting a two-acre estate owned by Ajith Thuppur, has caused significant financial and ecological damage.

Sources say that over 750 coffee plants, including mature 10-year-old shrubs poised for harvest, were chopped at their bases, rendering the plantation nearly barren.

The studied destruction has obliterated a decade of labour and investment by the Thuppur family, who are now grappling with the sudden loss of their livelihood.

Local authorities have launched an investigation, with a case registered at the Balehonnur Police Station. Police are working to identify the perpetrators and uncover the motive behind the targeted act as the incident has raised concerns about politically motivated vandalism.