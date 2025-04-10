BJP Leaders Slam Congress Government over Corruption, Caste Politics, and Development Failures

Udupi: Senior BJP leaders, including Karnataka State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and former ministers V. Sunil Kumar and B. Sriramulu, launched a sharp offensive against the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of corruption, appeasement politics, and failure to deliver on development.

Speaking at the BJP’s Janakrosha Samavesha in Udupi on Thursday, Vijayendra alleged that the state administration was anti-poor and anti-Hindu, and had ignored the developmental needs of large sections of the population.

“This is not a people-centric government. It runs on advertisements and empty promises. Price hikes are burdening the poor, and real development is missing on the ground,” he said, accusing the Congress of prioritising minority appeasement over welfare measures for backward communities. He questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s commitment to regions like Udupi, alleging neglect in allocation of grants and visits to the district.

Vijayendra also criticised the suspension of BJP MLAs from the Assembly, calling it “injustice” and an attack on democratic values. “Congress has used Dalits as a vote bank but has done little for their actual empowerment,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy accused the Congress of misusing funds earmarked for Scheduled Castes. “They are treating Dalits like they’re on contract. Funds meant for our community are being diverted. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Narayanaswamy also took exception to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s reported remarks about the Constitution, calling them an insult to Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He criticised the Congress government’s handling of the murder case of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru, accusing the state police of inaction.

Former minister Sunil Kumar alleged that Congress disrespected its own national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, at a recent party event. “Despite being AICC President, Kharge was made to sit away from the central leaders. This shows the party’s attitude towards Dalit leadership,” he said.

He also pointed to past instances where Dalit leaders were marginalised and claimed that the party failed to support Dalit candidates in elections. “Even when the house of a Dalit MLA was attacked, the Congress leadership remained indifferent,” he added.

Senior BJP leader B. Sriramulu charged the Congress government with being “deaf and blind” to the suffering of common people and alleged widespread corruption within the cabinet. “Even a senior Congress leader like Basavaraj Rayareddy has admitted Karnataka ranks number one in corruption,” he said, alleging that ministerial posts were being distributed in exchange for money sent to the party high command.

He criticised the clean chit given to Congress MLA Nagendra in the Valmiki Corporation funds misuse case while welcoming the Governor’s permission for a CBI probe. Sriramulu also raised the case of a deceased Hindu activist named Vinay, alleging political violence and vowing that the BJP would bring justice.

The Janakrosha Samavesha in Udupi marked a coordinated offensive by BJP leaders targeting the Congress government’s record on corruption, caste issues, and development delivery, setting the tone for an intensifying political contest in the state.