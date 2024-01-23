BJP likely to correct its 2019 OBC seat sharing for 2024

Bengaluru: A thorough examination of BJP’s OBC ticket distribution in 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka brings to light a notable discrepancy in the BJP’s approach towards OBC representation.

In a state where OBC leader Siddarmaiah spearheads the Congress as Chief Minister, the BJP should strategically plan its ticket distribution. Internal sources in the party say it appears that the BJP might not be in a mood to correct its course for the 2024 elections.

This is evident in the party’s decision not to nominate any OBC candidates in the state, prompting concerns about inclusivity. Not a single ticket was allocated to OBC candidates under Category 1 and Category 2, despite these categories constituting 50% of the state’s population.

PC Mohan’s nomination in Bengaluru Central, while affiliated with the Balija community, did not align with OBC reservation criteria, raising concerns about genuine OBC representation.

In contrast, the Congress and Janata Dal (S) demonstrated a more inclusive approach. The Congress assigned six tickets to OBC candidates, including notable figures like Rajashekhar Hitnal, HB Manjappa, C.H Vijayashankar, B K Hariprasad, Veerappa Moily, and Pramod Madhwaraj. The Janata Dal (S) also contributed by allocating one ticket to OBC candidate Madhu Bangarappa.

Caste Representation of Winning Candidates in the 2019 Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections:

n Lingayats maintained dominance with 9 representatives.

n Vokkaligas retained a substantial presence with 7 representatives, split between Congress and JDS.

n Brahmins secured a small but notable representation with 3 seats.

n Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes collectively secured 7 seats.

n Naidu Kamma, representing an independent group, claimed 1 seat.

n Balijiga also secured 1 seat.

BJP’s OBC Strategy: Insights from Gujarat and Beyond

The BJP’s electoral strategy in Gujarat, where nearly one-third of the tickets were allocated to OBC candidates, stands as a successful model contributing to the party’s triumph. This sharp contrast to their approach in Karnataka raises questions about uniformity in the BJP’s OBC engagement strategy.

Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP’s willingness to allocate a substantial number of seats to OBC candidates challenges the perception of OBC neglect observed in Karnataka.

The Imperative for BJP’s OBC Embrace

The stark contrast between the BJP’s approach in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and its stance in Karnataka underscores the need for the party to reassess its strategy concerning OBC representation. The 2019 election in Karnataka emphasizes the importance of inclusivity in a state known for its diverse social fabric.

The BJP’s success in other states, where OBCs played a crucial role, should guide the party’s future electoral strategies. The growing significance of OBCs in Karnataka’s political landscape necessitates a recalibration of the BJP’s approach, emphasizing equitable representation and recognizing the electoral significance of OBC

communities.

As the political landscape evolves, addressing the concerns of OBC communities, including those prominently represented in the 2019 election, becomes imperative for the BJP in its pursuit of comprehensive and inclusive governance.Not granting tickets to any OBC candidates this time may pose a challenge for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. OBC stalwarts like Siddaramaiah know how to effectively capitalise on such negligence from the BJP in his favour.