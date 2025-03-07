BJP MP Brijesh Chowta Slams Karnataka Budget, Calls it "Appeasement-Oriented"

Mangaluru : BJP MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has strongly criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s budget, calling it a "distorted balance sheet" that caters to minority appeasement rather than holistic development.

Chowta alleged that while the state government struggles to finance its guarantee schemes, it has introduced a ₹4 lakh crore budget, passing on a ₹1.16 lakh crore debt burden to the public. "The Congress-led government is unable to fund its own welfare promises like unemployment benefits and Gruha Lakshmi payments, yet has allocated thousands of crores towards appeasement initiatives," he said.

Among the allocations highlighted by the MP were ₹150 crore for Wakf property protection, ₹100 crore for Urdu school development, ₹1,000 crore for minority colony development, and funds for Haj Bhavan, Muslim marriage assistance, and Wakf infrastructure development. "This clearly indicates the direction in which the government is heading," Chowta remarked.

He also criticised the budget for neglecting Karnataka’s coastal region and its long-pending demands. "The demand for a High Court bench in the region has been ignored. Mangaluru airport’s runway expansion finds no mention. The Narayana Guru Development Corporation and Bunts Development Corporation have been overlooked yet again," he stated.

The MP further accused the government of sidelining essential sectors like agriculture, irrigation, and rural development. "Instead of presenting a budget that fosters overall growth, the Chief Minister has delivered a communal, vote-bank-driven budget that undermines Karnataka’s inclusive development," he said.

Chowta warned that such governance could pose risks to the state's harmony and progress, urging the public to see through the Congress’s "appeasement politics."