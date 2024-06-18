BJP MP & Doctor wins hearts by treating road accident victims

Ramanagara: Bangalore Rural BJP MP Dr CN Manjunath once again won the hearts of the people by showing his dedication to humanity and medical expertise when he treated injured individuals at the scene of a road accident.

The incident occurred on the Kanakpura-Satanur route in Ramanagara.

Dr. Manjunath was traveling in his car when he came across the accident. Without hesitation, he stopped his vehicle to check on the injured victims.

Demonstrating his medical proficiency, Dr. Manjunath provided immediate first aid on the spot. After stabilizing the injured, he arranged for their transport to the hospital and personally called ahead to ensure they received appropriate treatment.

This compassionate act has earned widespread appreciation, reinforcing his reputation as a doctor committed to serving people beyond the confines of a hospital.

The video capturing Dr. Manjunath’s efforts at the accident scene has gone viral, drawing praise from across the region.

Dr. Manjunath, a renowned cardiologist and former Director of Jayadeva Hospital in Bangalore, has a long history of providing free treatment to poor patients. His dedication to public service is widely recognized and is a significant factor behind his recent success in the Lok Sabha elections.

Dr. Manjunath transitioned into politics after an illustrious medical career, during which his tenure at Jayadeva Hospital earned him immense respect.

His decision to enter the political arena was met with mixed reactions on social media, with debates from both supporters and opponents.

Despite the controversy, Dr. Manjunath emerged victorious in the recent Lok Sabha elections, representing the BJP in the Bangalore Rural constituency.