BJP MP sees Congress hand behind book against RSS

Mysore: Parliament Member Pratap Simha has said that the 'servants' of Congress do not know the 'depth' and 'width' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).



Reacting to media persons here on Wednesday about the book "RSS ala agala" ( RSS depth and width), authored by noted writer Devanura Mahadeva, the MP said that those who write for the Congress do not know the ideology of the RSS. "I thought that after his book "Kusuma Bale", Devanur Mahadeva had still some creativity left in him. But by writing against the RSS he lost his dignity."

Debunking Devanur's affirmation in his book that the RSS advocates 'Chaturvarna' system (four Varnas) which existed in the olden days in Hinduism, Pratap Simha said that the Sangh stands for one religion, one dharma, one country.

He said terrorism increased in the world because of one country, one person and one book and wondered why Devanuru did not question it.

Asserting that Chatur Varna system existed centuries ago in India, but the caste system prevails even now in Islam and Christianity. The MP pointed out that Christianity and Islam were not monolithic. "There are different denominations such as Catholics, Protestants, Marthalomas in Christianity and sects like Shia, Sunni, Pathan and Mughal in Islam."

He questioned why Devanuru was silent on this. Devanuru in his book alleges that the wealth of Ambani and Adanis increased many folds and bank loans of industrialists were written off. "All these suggest that a Congress worker has written all this at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and published in the name of Devanura Mahadeva," alleged the BJP MP.