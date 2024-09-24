BJP slams Congress amid mounting outrage in state

Bengaluru : In response to the tragic killing of a woman in Bengaluru, the BJP has launched a sharp criticism against the Congress in Karnataka, accusing it of failing to protect citizens. The BJP referred to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration as “Hitler-led” and blamed its “appeasement policies” for deterioration in law and order in the state.

Using social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of BJP Karnataka posted, “Under INC Karnataka rule, appeasement policies have led to a complete collapse of law and order. The brutal murder of Mahalakshmi by Ashraf is a clear reminder that Kannadigas are no longer safe in this Hitler-led Siddaramaiah government.” The BJP also tied this incident to the Congress party’s stance on love jihad, alleging that the ruling party is deliberately soft on such issues to safeguard its vote bank. In a strongly worded post, the BJP stated, “We urge Congress ministers not to downplay this as a mere accident or prank to appease culprits and please your vote bank. Balak Buddi Rahul Gandhi, while you weep for Hamas terrorists, here’s something for you to consider. And this is exactly why INC India opposes Anti-Love Jihad laws–to protect demons from being hanged.”

The brutal case that triggered these comments involved a 29-year-old woman, Mahalakshmi, whose body was discovered dismembered and stored in a refrigerator in Vyalikaval, Bengaluru. According to the police, the investigation is ongoing, and a case has been registered.

