BJP Slams Karnataka Government For Replacing Governor With CM As University Chancellor

The BJP in Karnataka strongly condemned the Congress-led state government’s decision to appoint Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the new chancellor of the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) University, replacing Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra labeled the move as a "conspiracy" to weaken the governor’s authority and accused the Congress of politicizing the higher education system. In a post on X, Vijayendra alleged that the government's actions were aimed at injecting "unnecessary political interference" into the university’s functioning, stating it would "pollute" the academic environment and compromise constitutional traditions.

Ravi Kumar, BJP MLC and State General Secretary, echoed these concerns, arguing that the Chief Minister’s dual role as fund allocator and chancellor creates a conflict of interest. He asserted that such responsibilities should remain with the Education Minister or governor.

Defending the move, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil claimed the decision would streamline university operations by enabling faster decision-making. He highlighted that similar systems are already in place in states like Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Karnataka cabinet approved the bill mandating the Chief Minister’s role as RDPR University chancellor, a position historically held by the governor for all public universities in the state. The government had earlier decided to strip the governor of powers to appoint vice-chancellors, citing efficiency as a rationale.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who continues as chancellor for other public universities, has yet to comment on the development. Meanwhile, the BJP insists that the move disrupts the constitutional framework and erodes the independence of higher education institutions.