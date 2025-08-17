BJP State Chief Seeks Action Against ‘False Propaganda’ on Dharmasthala Amid SIT Probe

Dharmasthala: Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra on Sunday urged the state government to curb what he termed as “false propaganda” against Dharmasthala, one of the state’s most revered religious centres, in the wake of an ongoing SIT probe.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at Dharmasthala, Vijayendra said the temple, which has an eight-century-old legacy as a centre of faith and harmony, has been targeted in recent days by “baseless rumours” on social media and certain platforms. “The unfounded allegations have created confusion among lakhs of devotees,” he said.

Welcoming the SIT inquiry, Vijayendra stressed the importance of ensuring transparency in the process. “The Deputy Chief Minister himself has hinted at a conspiracy, but he has not revealed further details. The SIT must investigate who is behind this,” he said.

Vijayendra dismissed claims of human remains being buried in temple premises as “fabricated stories”. “Even after digging at 17 sites, no evidence has been found. This is clearly part of a systematic conspiracy aimed at defaming Dharmasthala and its head, Dr. Veerendra Heggade,” he remarked.

The BJP leader also demanded that the antecedents of the complainant and those spreading misinformation be probed. He was accompanied by party MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders including C.T. Ravi and Rajesh Naik.

Later, Vijayendra met Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade and sought his blessings.