BJP to install Savarkar's portraits in K'taka schools

Belagavi: After successfully unveiling the portrait of Veer Savarakar at Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, the ruling BJP is now making preparations to install the freedom fighter's photos in all schools of the state.

Minister for Kannada and Culture, Power V. Sunil Kumar on Tuesday stated that the ruling BJP is contemplating installing Veer Savarkar's photo in schools of the state.

Minister Kumar defended the move to put up a photo of Savarkar in the Assembly hall of Suvarna Soudha, stating he welcomed the opposition Congress party's decision not to oppose it.

"The knowledge has dawned on the Congress leaders after 75 years. They are behaving as if they have a soft corner for Savarkar now," he stated.

He further stated that the government would give preference to the feelings of Kannada people in connection with the issue of border dispute. "We will not hurt the feelings of our people," he said.

The Karnataka government had unveiled Savarkar's photograph amid opposition by the Congress in the Assembly hall of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

Veer Savarkar's photo was one among the seven photos of the great personalities of the country that were installed in the Assembly hall. The ceremony was carried out in the absence of the Congress leaders and legislators.