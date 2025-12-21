BJP worker Jyoti Patil’s self-immolation sparks suspicion

Kalaburagi: The death of BJP worker Jyoti Patil, who allegedly died by self-immolation in Nandikur village of Kalaburagi district, has triggered shock, grief and serious suspicion, with police launching a detailed investigation into all possible angles of the case. The incident, which occurred in the premises of a fellow BJP activist’s house, has raised questions over whether it was a case of suicide or if other factors were involved.

According to police sources, the incident took place late at night at the residence of BJP activist Mallinath Biradar in Nandikur village under the limits of the Farhatabad police station.

Jyoti Patil, a resident of Brahmapur area in Kalaburagi city, allegedly arrived at Biradar’s house and knocked on the door. At the time, Biradar was reportedly not at home, while his wife and three children were inside the house.

Police said that as soon as the door was opened, Jyoti Patil allegedly poured petrol on herself and set herself on fire.

She sustained severe burn injuries and died on the spot. Following the incident, a case was registered at the Farhatabad police station, and an investigation was initiated.

In a significant development, police have taken Mallinath Biradar into custody for questioning to ascertain the circumstances that led to the tragic incident. After the incident, Biradar’s family reportedly vacated the house, which is now locked, and the locality has been left in a tense and silent state.

While initial information suggests self-immolation, Jyoti Patil’s husband, Chidanand, has openly expressed doubts over the suicide theory.

Speaking to the media, he said he does not believe his wife would take such an extreme step and questioned why she would choose to end her life in such a manner.

He has alleged that the possibility of murder cannot be ruled out and has urged the police to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.

The police have stated that they are examining all angles, including Jyoti Patil’s personal, social and political connections, as well as her recent interactions. Statements of family members, local residents and party workers are being recorded, and forensic evidence from the spot is being collected to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Senior police officials have assured that the investigation will be conducted without bias and that the truth behind the incident will be brought out.

“We are not ruling out any possibility at this stage. Whether it is suicide or if there are other reasons behind the death will be determined based on evidence,” a police officer said.