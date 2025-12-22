Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Drops to ₹69,999 at Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale: Deal Explained

Croma’s ongoing Cromtastic December Sale has brought one of the most talked-about flagship smartphones of the year within reach for Indian buyers. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, originally priced at ₹1,29,999, can now be purchased at an effective price of ₹69,999 when eligible exchange offers are applied.

The sale is running from 15 December to 4 January 2025 and is available across Croma’s offline retail stores in India. While pricing and offers may differ on Croma’s online platform, the in-store deal is drawing strong attention, especially from users planning a premium smartphone upgrade.

How the ₹69,999 deal works

The Galaxy S25 Ultra carries an in-store listed price of ₹1,29,999. Croma is offering exchange benefits of up to ₹45,000, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000. When combined, these benefits can reduce the payable amount substantially. The final price depends on the model being exchanged and its overall condition, but customers with high-value smartphones stand to gain the most.

Display and refreshed design

Samsung’s latest Ultra model features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering fluid visuals and vibrant colour reproduction. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2 and comes with an anti-reflection coating, aimed at improving outdoor visibility.

This year, Samsung has also refined the design. The Galaxy S25 Ultra moves away from the sharp, boxy edges of earlier models in favour of a more rounded profile. The phone is 8.2mm slim and weighs 218g, making it easier to hold during extended use despite its large display.

Performance and software experience

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, customised specifically for Samsung. The chipset focuses on improved power efficiency and enhanced on-device artificial intelligence. As a result, advanced AI-powered features—such as photo editing—can be processed locally, reducing dependence on cloud-based tasks.

The smartphone comes with 12GB of RAM and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants, catering to both regular users and power users.

Camera system upgrades

Samsung has delivered notable camera improvements with this generation. The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 200MP primary camera, supported by a newly upgraded 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The setup also includes a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto camera offering 3x zoom. For selfies and video calls, the device retains a 12MP front-facing camera.

Battery and charging

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, matching the capacity of last year’s model. It supports 45W wired fast charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, ensuring convenient top-ups throughout the day.

With aggressive exchange incentives and top-tier specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra stands out as one of the most compelling offers in Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale.



