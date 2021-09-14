BJYM organises free eye, health check-up for 2,500 students 

Bengaluru: A free eye and health check-up for 2500 children studying in government and aided schools was initiated by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya at the BES Aided School Auditorium, Jayanagar.



The camp will be held from September 13-18 for children up to Class 12 in collaboration with Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital. The hospital will provide free eye check-ups and correction glasses during this period.

The hospital will also offer a free consultation at any centre for the family members of the children. Simultaneously, Fortis Hospital at Bannerghatta Road will also hold free health check-ups for 2500 students across Bengaluru South.

"Due to a sudden surge in usage of technological gadgets, our children are facing eyesight problems at a very young age. To avoid this, it is necessary to diagnose any early signs of vision loss & take remedial steps," said Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya. The programme is conducted under the 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' of the BJP's Youth Wing. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday which falls on September 17