B'luru cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the Bengaluru cafe blast case, on Wednesday released the photo of a man suspected of carrying out the explosion and also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information/ clues about him.

According to sources, the man behind the low-intensity IED blast had boarded and alighted around 10 Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses during his movements to and from the cafe to "confuse the investigating agencies". Officials have been scanning the CCTV cameras within the 3-km radius of the blast site, a source said.

