Live
- Will ‘Gaami’ follows the sequel trend; director reveals the answer
- Road projects in Telangana reviewed
- Newly appointed TSAT chairman meets CM
- Prof M L Schroff remembered, Pharma Anveshan-2024 held
- TSPSC releases schedule for Group services recruitment exams
- GHMC panel gives nod to 14 projects
- EV&DM conducts mock drills on fire safety
- Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams continues at Srisailam, deity to appear on Gaja Vahanam
- Cyberabad police, SCSC conduct interactive meet with IT/ITES companies
- IGL Slashes CNG Prices By Rs 2.5/kg In Delhi, NCR, And Haryana Cities
Just In
B'luru cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward
Highlights
Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the Bengaluru cafe blast case, on Wednesday released the photo of a man suspected of...
Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the Bengaluru cafe blast case, on Wednesday released the photo of a man suspected of carrying out the explosion and also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information/ clues about him.
According to sources, the man behind the low-intensity IED blast had boarded and alighted around 10 Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses during his movements to and from the cafe to "confuse the investigating agencies". Officials have been scanning the CCTV cameras within the 3-km radius of the blast site, a source said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS