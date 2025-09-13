B’luru Metro turns into Green Corridor: Ensures timely heart transplant at Apollo Seshadripuram

Bengaluru: In a first for the city, Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, in collaboration with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and state health authority, Jeeva Sarthakathe (JSK), successfully facilitated the transportation of a donated human heart through the Metro rail network - finding a novel way to beat Bengaluru’s traffic woes.

The heart, harvested from a donor at a private hospital in Yeshwanthpur, was required to be transported swiftly to Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, for a critical heart transplant surgery. To ensure minimal transit time and avoid traffic delays, the heart was shifted using the routine Metro corridor from Goraguntepalya Metro Station to Mantri Square Metro Station, without causing inconvenience to passengers.

With seamless coordination between BMRCL, the city police, and the hospital’s transplant team, the heart was moved in just 18 minutes, well within the medically critical ‘golden window.’ This life-saving effort has given a new lease of life to a 33-year-old doctor from Assam, who had been suffering from heart failure since long.

He had been waiting for a heart transplant since 2023, but was unable to get a suitable heart donation. Awareness of organ donation and the tremendous work put in by JSK in co-ordination with expert transplant professionals from across hospitals in the state, has made organ donation a routine, making various organs available for patients desperately awaiting a lease of life. He was recently admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, where he was listed on an emergency basis. The transplant surgery was successfully completed by 4 AM on Friday. The team of experts from across the Apollo group, collaborated seamlessly to conduct the critical procedure.

A senior cardiac surgeon from Apollo Seshadripuram, who was involved in this process said, “Every minute is precious when it comes to organ transplants. The cooperation extended by BMRCL and JSK ensured that the heart reached safely and quickly, saving a patient’s life. This initiative not only demonstrates how technology, infrastructure, and medical expertise can converge to save lives, but it also sets a precedent for future organ transport protocols in urban India. This also marks another milestone in Bengaluru’s efforts towards strengthening the green corridor and rapid organ transport system.”

Another senior spokesperson from Apollo Seshadripuram mentioned that, “It takes the seamless coordination of hundreds of people with the right intention, to execute such a feat — from ambulance drivers, nursing and

OT staff, paramedics, healthcare services, security teams, and administrative staff, alongside the surgeons and anaesthetists who play the most vital role. We specially extend our gratitude to the donor family for their altruistic contribution and to all agencies involved in making this mission successful. We are also deeply grateful to BMRCL and Jeevasarthakathe for the smooth and timely coordination. Despite receiving just two hours’ prior notice, their teams responded immediately and ensured uninterrupted operation, making this life-saving effort possible.”