BM expressway toll would be `250 for two-way: MP Simha 

Mysuru: The ten-lane Bengaluru Mysuru express way will be inaugurated in the month of March next and there would be possibility to fix toll at rs 250 per car, Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha told.

Speaking to reporters in the city, he said that the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway construction work is 99 percent completed and will be open for traffic in the second or third week of March. He said while inaugurating the road Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also lay the foundation stone of the Kushalnagar-Mysuru Highway, which would be taken up at a cost of rs 3,500 crores. He said that the 115-km highway work to be completed within 24 months.

He said a provisional list has been released regarding the Mysuru - Bengaluru express way toll schedule. If more fly overs constructed in express ways the toll would be little high. Hence I think rs 250 would be fixed, he added.

Responding to the issue of naming the expressway he said, there is no custom of naming the National Highway after individuals. People of all districts look at Mother Cauvery with devotion and people of this region have a reverent feeling towards the river Cauvery. He said we should not discuss about naming of highway, as it is waste. He said name Cauvery is suitable for road as all people irrespective of caste, creed, religion have reverence on goddess Cauvery.