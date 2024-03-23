BMRCL train services extended for IPL

Bengaluru: On 24th March, BMRCL will be commencing its train services from 4:30 am instead of 7 am from all its four terminals and also from the interchange station Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station- Majestic, to facilitate people for hassle free travel by Metro to participate in Bidadi Half Marathon scheduled at Bidadi Industrial area, Bengaluru.

BMRCL is also extending its last train services to 11.30 pm departing from all its four terminal metro stations on 25th, 29th March and 2nd April 2024, in view of the TATA IPL T-20 Cricket matches scheduled to be held in Bangalore.

On all match days, return journey paper tickets of Rs 50 will be available for sale at all the Metro Stations from 2 PM onwards. This is valid at Cubbon Park and MG Road Metro Stations only for single journey to any other metro Station, on the day of issue from 8 pm onwards up to the closure of extended services of the day and no tokens will be issued.

Besides, QR code tickets, Smart Cards and NCMC Cards also can be used as usual. Public are advised to purchase QR tickets in advance of the commencement of the Cricket match on Watts App/ Namma Metro App/ Pay TM for hassle free return journey.

Commuters are requested to make use of the above facility to avoid crowding at ticket counters for purchase of tickets at Cubbon Park and M G Road Metro Stations.