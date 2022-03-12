Body of youth exhumed for post-mortem after kin suspect foul play

Mysuru: Nearly 20 days after the death of a 33-year-old man, police exhumed the body for post-mortem at Yadadore village in T Narsipur taluk on Friday, following suspicions raised by his family over the cause of the death.

Vinod Raj had died on February 21 and his body was buried at a burial ground.

However, Vinod Raj's brother Raghu alleged that his sister-in-law didn't inform the family about the death. Moreover, she had also kept secret the illness of his brother. Following the complaint, the body was exhumed in the presence of tahsildar B Girija and police.

Both Vinod's mother Rajamma and brother Raghu are demanding investigation into the cause of the death of Vinod. An autopsy was conducted on the spot and report is awaited.