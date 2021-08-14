Bommai Hinted At Establishing NIA Office In Mangaluru
- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hinted that a National Investigation Agency (NIA) office would be established in Mangaluru.
- The Chief Minister went to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to assess the situation in Covid-19 before returning to Bengaluru.
On Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hinted that a National Investigation Agency (NIA) office would be established in Mangaluru.
Bommai said the Home Minister has already attended two talks on the subject. He stated that theHome Minister will visit the seaside city in the coming days to assess the situation.
Meanwhile, BS Yediyurappa vowed to open a National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in Mangaluru within three months of taking office in 2017, citing that Dakshina Kannada was a sensitive district. He has also demanded that the Union Home Ministry establish a National Investigation Agency (NIA) unit in Mangaluru to investigate political assassinations.