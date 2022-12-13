Bommai visits 'jinxed' Chamarajanagar, junks superstition

Chamaraja Nagara: 'I don't believe in the superstition that visiting Chamaraja Nagar would make me lose power said Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai . Speaking at a public function on Tuesday he that if he comes to Chamarajanagar district, difficulties will be removed and it will be good. CM Bommai laid foundation stones and inaugurated some of the development works of various departments of Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet Vidhan Sabha constituencies .

H: e said that the development age has started in the district under the leadership of district Minister Somanna. 'If you go to Chamarajanagar now, you will get political development.'' ``The superstition has been there for many years. I don't believe this. The people here are like pearls. If you come to Chamarajanagar district, your problem will be solved," he said.

He informed that Suttur pontiff wanted a plan should be made to fill the lakes in the district. 'As per his request the first phase of work started when I was the Irrigation Minister. We have planned to fill 121 lakes under the leadership of Yeddyurappa. Rs 111 crore for comprehensive lake development which is a huge expenditure plan will get sanctioned. "I have visited many lakes here,. ChamarajaNagar has a chance to become an industrial district. Chamarajanagar should be developed on the model of Bidar. Bommai said that the government will contribute to build an industrial township on 1000 acres of land.

He said ``Government should formulate development plans and ask for votes. For many years there was negative politics. Governments were elected on the failures of others. This would not benefit the state or the working class. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing positive politics," said Bommai. 'That's not to say there aren't problems. It takes strength to face them. Populist governments have come and gone'. Bommai said that we need a pro-people government, legislators and ministers.



Addressing the gathering MP V. Srinivasa Prasad said that it has been 25 years since the formation of the district. Among the new districts Udupi and Davangere have infrastructure. while Gadag, Haveri, Chamarajanagar had no infrastructure. He said that the district needs more infrastructure and most importantly a stadium. While Prasad addressing the gathering MLA C S Niranjan's followers raised voices , obstructed the speech. District in-charge minister V. Somanna intervened and said, ``Srinivasa Prasad is a senior leader. He is talking about the development of the district based on experience. Be quiet, this is a government programme.' State revenue minister R. Ashok, V. Somanna, MLAs Puttarangshetty, Niranjanakumar and others were present.