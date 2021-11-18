Book on Covid released 

Mysuru: A book on Covid-19 written by Dr T Ramesh and Dr M N Kavitha of Basudev Somani College, Mysuru, was released here on Wednesday .



Speaking on the occasion, Dr Moti S N of Ashakiran Hospital said that, "Dr Ramesh wanted to write a book on the pandemic that has the world in its evil grip with a view to enlightening the people on various aspects of this modern-day scourge. He spoke to experts and came out with the book containing 39 chapters and is worth reading." He said, "We don't know if Covid is on its way out or not. We need to see how we can find a permanent cure for the pandemic which has us taught a few lessons. I would like to appreciate the role of the media during the pandemic situation."

T Narasipura Government Hospital's chief medical officer Dr Jagannath B C also spoke on the book