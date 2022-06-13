Boy Committed Suicide In Bengaluru After Hostel Warden Denied To Let Him Contact His Mother

A 14-year-old boy hanged himself at hostel in Bengaluru's Hosakote after the warden allegedly refused to give him a phone to call his mother on her birthday.

According to the authorities, the teen asked the warden for the phone so he could contact his mother on her birthday, June 11 to wish her. However, the warden is said to have refused to hand up the phone. Furthermore, when the boy's relatives tried to contact him multiple times, they were unable to do so since he was not allowed to speak.

The police authorities stated that the child was upset, and he hanged himself before Saturday midnight, after leaving a suicide note.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, several students in the hostel discovered the youngster dead and contacted the hostel management. The boy's parents arrived at the hostel later in the day, according to the authorities. They went on to say that they are looking into it further.