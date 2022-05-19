Boy overcomes odds to secure 100% marks in SSLC, sets sights on IAS

Udupi: Hardly 16, Puneet Naik of the Malpe government composite college, has a dream to be an IAS officer, and going by the hard work he has put in so far, he is well on the way! He has scored 100 per cent marks, i.e., 625 out of 625. He is one of the 147 students who have achieved the distinction in the State.

And how! Is the story that might well be a point for emulation by the kids of his age. "Despite financial problems, my son Puneet has achieved it. Since the day my family shifted from Koppal district to Udupi a few years back, Puneet has been consistently working towards his goal, while chipping in to support the family with the money he has earned from his job as a loader and unloader of fish catch at Malpe fishing harbour. He always shared his dreams with me of becoming an IAS officer," his proud mother, Lalitha told Hans News Service. "Sometimes I used to chide him for diverting his attention from studies." His teacher and principal of the school Sandhya said: "I always had confidence in this boy that he would reach his goal. I am sure he is going to be a winner."

"I want to pursue my PU education in the science stream and start preparing for UPSC exams right away and by the end of my graduation I will make my first attempt at clearing the Civil Services' test. I have already identified some books and question paper collection to start my study for the UPSC," Puneet added. Puneet's elder brother Kiran had scored 615 out of 625 marks two years back.