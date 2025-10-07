Brahmin community protests caste census omissions

Dharwad: The ongoing social and economic survey conducted by the State Backward Classes Commission has sparked concerns within the Brahmin community after it emerged that the caste column does not include an option for “General Brahmin.” Community members have raised questions with census enumerators, creating confusion among staff and prompting demands for a government clarification before data is recorded. Some participants have even refused to provide information until the matter is resolved.

Under the Revenue Department, caste certificates issued to Brahmins list them as “General Brahmin.” However, the census application only provides three categories—SC (Scheduled Castes), ST (Scheduled Tribes), and “Others.” Brahmins are instructed to register under “Others.” While individuals from other communities also register under “Others,” they retain entitlement to caste-based reservations as well as general-category benefits when applicable.

The community’s concern, first raised in Dharwad district by Mahesh Joshi, former president of Hebballi GramPanchayat, is that recording Brahmins under “Others” could result in certificates stating “Other Brahmin” instead of “General Brahmin.” This discrepancy, they argue, could create confusion over identity verification and eligibility for various social benefits in the future.

When census staff attempted to clarify the situation, they instructed Brahmins to enter themselves under the “Others” category, which intensified frustrations. “If the census records us as ‘Others,’ why would the Revenue Department issue certificates as ‘General Brahmin’? This inconsistency may affect children’s future opportunities,” Joshi said.

Joshi emphasized that the Brahmin community has never requested reservation benefits. “We do not seek inclusion in any reserved category, nor do we receive government advantages. Being categorized as ‘Others’ against established records is highly upsetting,” he said. Despite repeated inquiries over three days, Joshi claimed that neither enumerators nor higher authorities have provided satisfactory answers.

Census staff, including official Rupa Kubasad, reportedly sent written communication stating that there is no provision to record Brahmins as requested. Joshi also contacted Lakshman Kulkarni, president of the Dharwad District Brahmin Association, who is aware of the issue. Kulkarni indicated that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) may be filed soon to challenge the classification.

Joshi warned that if the issue is not addressed promptly, it could lead to administrative complications and challenges for Brahmins regarding official certificates, reservations, and social entitlements in the future. Community leaders are now calling for immediate government clarification and corrective action to ensure accurate representation in the census.