Brijesh Chowta Proposes Israel-Style Farming Tech for Dakshina Kannada

New Delhi/Mangaluru: Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada district, Capt. Brijesh Chowta met with Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon in the capital, proposing a partnership to bring Israel’s cutting-edge farming technologies to India’s west coast.

Citing the district’s strength in export crops like arecanut, cashew, coconut, and rubber, Chowta underscored the need for high-efficiency irrigation, robotics, drones, and AI-based farm management systems to improve productivity and sustainability. “We want to realign local agriculture with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. For that, Israeli expertise is invaluable,” the MP said during the interaction.

He also highlighted Dakshina Kannada’s strong cooperative farming system and favourable climate for commercial crops like coffee. Chowta extended an invitation for Israeli agritech delegations to visit the region and explore local collaborations.

Ambassador Gilon reportedly welcomed the proposal and reiterated Israel’s commitment to fostering grassroots-level innovation in India’s farm sector. The move is expected to pave the way for deepened bilateral cooperation in sustainable agriculture.