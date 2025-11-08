British Council’s inaugural ‘Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined’ kicks off

British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, inaugurated the first edition of Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined on Friday at the Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru. The event celebrates the strength and creativity of India–UK partnerships through thought-provoking discussions, artistic showcases, and collaborative sessions designed to reimagine the future of the creative economy.

Creative Convergence builds upon British Council’s efforts towards cultivating international creative networks and advances the objectives of the India-UK Programme of Cultural Cooperation (2025-2030) signed in May 2025 by the UK’s Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, and India’s Union Minister for Culture and Tourism. The initiative seeks to deepen cultural ties between India and the UK while demonstrating the power of creativity to catalyse economic growth and social change

The event drew over 200 participants, with Chandru Iyer, British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala in attendance, alongside Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council; Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council; and Hema Singh Rance, Director Arts India, British Council.

The gathering marked a significant milestone in advancing the shared vision of the India-UK Programme of Cultural Cooperation (2025–2030). The recent UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to India further reinforced the UK–India Strategic Partnership – Vision 2035 – that identifies the creative economy as a core area of collaboration.

Following the plenary address by Chandru Iyer, British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala, the opening session ‘From Local Stories to Global Stages: Scaling India’s Creative Talent and Industries for Worldwide Impact’ kicked off – setting the tone for the two-day exchange. With Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council moderating the session, and Gayle McPherson, Director, Centre for Culture, Sport and Events, University of the West of Scotland and Jahnavi Phalkey, Founding Director, Science Gallery Bengaluru, as speakers, together explored how India’s creative talent, supported by cross-cultural partnerships, can drive global recognition, innovation, and inclusive growth across industries.

During the session, Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council noted, “The British Council has been working in the creative sector for many decades, but in the last few years we have really seen a huge boost to the work that we are doing, enabled by some of the bilateral and international frameworks, and also partly by India’s focus on the creative and cultural industries as part of the G20. This demonstrates India’s recognition of the sector as a driver of livelihoods, innovation, and international understanding. I believe the sector helps shape a more contemporary understanding of India and what it has to offer, while driving international storytelling and collaboration.”

The Innovation Space was inaugurated next, along with the two-day Arts Bazaar being opened to attendees. Curated by Rashmi Dhanwani, Founder-Director, Art X Company and Festivals from India, the Arts Bazaar spotlights innovative Indian creative enterprises, celebrating sustainability, design, and entrepreneurship.