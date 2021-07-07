BS Yeddyurappa government worst, corrupt: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah alleged that B S Yeddyurappa government was the worst and corrupt. Speaking after inaugurating bicycle jatha here on Wednesday, he said that the BJP government was anti poor, corrupt, and it's our responsibility to bring down the government to save the State.

The former chief minister accused the Yeddyurappa government of borrowing Rs 1.5 lakh crore. "It would not stop at it and would borrow another Rs 2 lakh crore and push the State into debt. At this rate the State would become insolvent in no time. My government borrowed only Rs 1.25 lakh crore loans during five-year tenure."

He said Congress would provide 10 kg rice per month for each BPL family if it came to power.