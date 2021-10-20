BS Yediyurappa to campaign for four days for BJP candidates in Hanagal, Sindagi

Bengaluru: Former chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa is set to hit the campaign trail from Wednesday for by-elections to Sindagi and Hanagal Assembly constituencies. The campaign is now going to get even more intense. The ruling party badly needs him to campaign, considering the fact that he is the most influential Lingayat leader in the State.



The former chief minister who wanted to undertake a State-wide tour to 'strengthen' the BJP after stepping down as chief minister, did not get the green signal from the party leadership. This led to speculation that Yeddyurappa would not campaign for the by-elections. But he has changed his mind on the request of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the party high command.

The by-election campaign will be held for four days from Wednesday. Yeddyurappa will campaign for two days each in Sindagi and Hanagal. It is interesting that Yeddyurappa has left out major leaders his campaign plan in both the constituencies.

Campaigning on his own is said to be Yeddyurappa's strategy to promote his popularity and to convince the BJP high command about his indispensability to the party. Yeddyurappa will stay in Vijapura on Wednesday and campaign for the BJP candidate in the Sindagi constituency. He will hold public meetings and road shows in various parts of Sindagi.