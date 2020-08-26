BSY unveil Basaveshwara
Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has unveiled Basaveshwara statue which has been renovated by the BBMP with cost of Rs. 1.5 crore.
Horse riding Basavanna statue is situated at Basaveshwara circle, a stone throwing distance from Vidhana Soudha. Then Mayor of BBMP Gangambike has sanctioned Rs.1.5 crore from Mayor's fund.
The bronze statue has build in manner that, the 12th century great social reformer who spread equalitarian society, Basavanna riding in a horse position. Old statue was deplicating situation, the BBMP has decided to renovate it and sanctioned the money in 2018.
