Budget is growth-oriented, says CII Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Karnataka, chairman Sandeep Singh stated that the budget is growth-oriented and consumption-oriented focusing on job creation.



He said "the budget has allocated funds to all key sectors while laying emphasis on infrastructure development. This is the right step towards reviewing the economy''.

Banking sector

CH S S Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO, Punjab National Bank reacting to the measures proposed in the Budget said the budget rightly strikes a reasonable balance between addressing the key pillars of health and well-being, inclusive development, human capital, innovation and R&D, apart from laying the path for a robust economy by providing a major infrastructure boost.

Education sector

Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) called the budget balanced and progressive Financial Bill that has done a commendable job of paying equal and adequate attention to all the key areas of development such as health and well-being, education, physical and financial capital, infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D.

Rohan Sagar, Member – Governing Council, Dayananda Sagar University said the decision to bring in legislation for the establishment of the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) is a laudable move.

"The HECI is expected to be an umbrella body having 4 separate vehicles for standard-setting, accreditation, regulation, and funding. The proposal for investing Rs 3,000 crore for skilling through post-education apprenticeship, training of graduates and diploma holders in Engineering is significant and the Finance Minister deserves accolades for the same.