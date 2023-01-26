Buntwal BJP MLA’s strides get appreciation

Mangaluru: The Grama Vikas Yatra - a niche rural outreach programme devised by the BJP MLA of Buntwal Rajesh Naik is making waves in this highly contested assembly constituency on the hilly side of the Coastal district of Dakshina Kannada. The yatra which is reaching its 12th day on Friday (27 January 2023) will mark it with a big bash in Buntwal town with presidents of the BJP in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states -Nalin Kumar Kateel and Annamalai of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu respectively.

The bash will be attended by former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and it is expected that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who will be in Karkala to make a visit to the venue. The Grama Vikas yatra aptly entitled the yatra has been reaching out into the villages, boasts of covering 30 villages in just 12 days and the MLA Rajesh Naik plans to cover 30 more before the first week of February when he would have reached out to a population of 1.10 lakh people.

A senior leader of the BJP Harikrishna Buntwal told this correspondent that the yatra has gathered valuable information from the villagers about the things that have been pending from the government of Karnataka and the MLA has assured them to take them up on a war footing.

MLA Rajesh Naik said that the villagers also took part in most of the areas even in the remote villages and pointed out their needs. At any given time, there were 100 people or more in every leg of the yatra.