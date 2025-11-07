Burkhan Group to invest Rs 1,500 crore in AI server manufacturing: M B Patil

The Burkhan World Investment Group, headquartered in Miami, USA, has announced plans to invest ₹1,500 crore in Karnataka for the production of advanced AI-powered servers. The company has sought 10–15 acres of land near Devanahalli, which will be provided. This investment is expected to generate significant employment opportunities in the manufacturing sector, said Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil on Thursday.

The minister held detailed discussions on the proposed investment and related matters with Shafi Khan, CEO of TGG (The Ghazi Group- a subsidiary of Burkhan World), and his team at Vidhana Soudha. Also present at the meeting were Shiggaon MLA Yasir Ahmad Pathan, Dr Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, Dodda Basavaraju, Managing Director, Udyog Mitra, and C. S. Rao, Chairman, Quad-Gen.

Speaking later, the minister said the servers proposed to be manufactured by Burkhan are in high global demand, particularly for data centres, and the company also plans to export them to several countries. He assured the government’s full cooperation for the project and directed the Principal Secretary to convene a meeting of officials to discuss matters related to subsidies and other incentives.

The minister further noted that the Burkhan Group intends to set up facilities for the production of advanced CPUs, GPUs, and AI-ready network switches in Karnataka. For this purpose, the company plans to collaborate with its global technology partners — Gigabyte, and Cera Network. The state government will extend its positive support to this initiative, he added.

Patil said the investment by Burkhan Group would strengthen Karnataka’s ecosystem for semiconductors, AI hardware, and advanced electronics. The company also plans to collaborate with Resolute Group and Quad-Gen in its manufacturing process. This initiative, he said, will promote local R&D, technology transfer, and partnerships with educational institutions and industries across the state.

The minister added that the company will establish Bengaluru as its Centre of Excellence for operations serving India and the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. It also plans to roll out special skill development programmes across Karnataka. Overall, the company is exploring opportunities for partnership with the state government in the large industries, IT-BT, and ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sectors, the minister said.