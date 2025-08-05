Bus Strike in Karnataka: Metro Crowded, BMTC Services Affected in Bengaluru

KSRTC workers are on strike in Karnataka. Because of this, many buses are not being operated. In Bengaluru, people are using the metro more.

Majestic Metro Station was very crowded on Tuesday. BMTC buses are also fewer, so travel is hard.

Bus services are badly hit in many districts. Places like Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mandya, Belagavi, and Hubballi are affected. Inter-city buses are okay, but long-distance buses are not running.

At Shivajinagar Bus Stand, only a few buses were seen, while many are stuck and waiting.

The Transport Minister said Bengaluru buses are normal, but only half the buses are operating in other districts.

The High Court is looking into the strike case, while the government has told IT companies to allow work from home.

The strike is about salary and pending payments.

Workers want 25% more pay and 38 months' arrears.

The CM offered 14 months' pay but not all. He said the demand is too high due to lack of money.

Talks are currently underway , but no solution yet.