  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Businessman killed, wife wounded

Businessman killed, wife wounded
x
Highlights

A businessman was killed and his wife was seriously injured in an attack by unidentified miscreants in the wee hours of Sunday.

Karwar : A businessman was killed and his wife was seriously injured in an attack by unidentified miscreants in the wee hours of Sunday. Vinayak died on the spot while his wife Vrishali was seriously injured. Miscreants attacked Vrishali's head and hand with a rod. It is learnt that the injured Vrishali has been admitted to the Karwara district hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Businessman Vinayak Nayaka along with his wife had come to Hanakona village last week for the village temple fair. He told his friends that he will leave for Pune on Sunday morning. Vinayak, who was killed, was living in Pune with his wife and son. The identity and motive of the murderers is still unknown. A case has been registered in Chittakul police station in this regard.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick