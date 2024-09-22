Businessman killed, wife wounded

Karwar : A businessman was killed and his wife was seriously injured in an attack by unidentified miscreants in the wee hours of Sunday. Vinayak died on the spot while his wife Vrishali was seriously injured. Miscreants attacked Vrishali's head and hand with a rod. It is learnt that the injured Vrishali has been admitted to the Karwara district hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Businessman Vinayak Nayaka along with his wife had come to Hanakona village last week for the village temple fair. He told his friends that he will leave for Pune on Sunday morning. Vinayak, who was killed, was living in Pune with his wife and son. The identity and motive of the murderers is still unknown. A case has been registered in Chittakul police station in this regard.