BWSSB Chairman picked up for global advisory group

Bengaluru: The Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN), the leading global voice for the smart water sector, has announced the formation of its Fifth Senior Utility Advisory Group (UAG). In a proud moment for India’s water sector, Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), has been selected to join this elite global committee. Notably, Dr. Manohar is the only utility leader from India appointed to this prestigious cohort. He joins five other global smart water experts representing utilities from Australia, Canada, Portugal, Brazil, and the US. Advancing India’s Smart Water Vision on a Global Stage The selected UAG Members will collaborate to explore concrete utility challenges, uncover regional trends, and identify strategic research priorities. Chosen for their extensive industry contributions, this cohort will support SWAN’s future planning and review global initiatives.

Dr. Manohar’s exclusive inclusion is a direct global recognition of his recent Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data-driven initiatives at BWSSB. His efforts have accelerated Bengaluru’s emergence as a pioneering hub for smart water management, ensuring that India’s unique water challenges and technological solutions are represented at the forefront of the global ecosystem.

Speaking on his appointment, Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar stated “I heartily appreciate and thank the visionary leadership of our Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Aligning perfectly with the Hon DCM’s ‘Brand Bengaluru’ vision, BWSSB has successfully adopted world-class, AI-driven technologies to elevate the city’s infrastructure.

“I dedicate this milestone to the relentless efforts of the BWSSB technical team and staff, who execute these visionary technological projects daily to serve the citizens of Bengaluru. I personally resonate with the vision of SWAN and look forward to working closely with the UAG to drive practical solutions to the complex water challenges we face today, he added”.