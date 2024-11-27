Bypoll results not a mandate for the State govt: Bommai

Bengaluru: The results of the by-elections for three constituencies are not a mandate in favour of the state government, said former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai. He told reporters here on Tuesday that stated there is no development happening in the state, and even the ruling party’s MLAs are disillusioned about this. By-elections are generally in favour of the ruling government. When the BJP was in power, they had won 13 out of 17 by-elections. The Congress need not interpret these results as a verdict in favour of their government. Even the ruling party’s MLAs are disillusioned as there has been no development.

These results are limited to the constituencies where the by-elections were held. The MP said ruling party MLAs themselves have expressed concerns on their own party’s platforms about halting the implementation of guarantee schemes. The state government has implemented these schemes without making proper financial arrangements. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken loans exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore. Financial management has become challenging for the state government. According to the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations, the government needs to release over Rs 2,000 crore to various local bodies, including gram panchayats. Anganwadi workers and contract employees are not receiving their salaries. Contractors are not coming forward to take up work due to non-release of funds, even after tenders are issued.

Asked if dissent within the BJP is growing, the CM said there is no dissent in the BJP. Everyone is united under the party. There are differing opinions on some issues, but everything will be resolved within a month. A team within the BJP is working enthusiastically.

Replying to a question about the illegal gun trafficking network in the state, Bommai said the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated.

Police stations have turned into collection centres. Those supporting terrorism are being shielded. Bangladeshi immigrants are infiltrating the state. If this continues, the situation will become difficult to manage, he warned.