Cabinet to discuss long term measures: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The State cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday would discuss the overall Covid situation in the state and take appropriate decisions on long term measures to be taken to tackle Omicron, the new variant of Covid, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.



Speaking to media persons on Monday, CM Bommai said, "Covid and Omicron are spreading fast in the country and neighbouring states. It would be discussed with the Expert committee on Tuesday evening. We have the experience of handling the previous two waves of Covid surge. The experts have been asked to suggest appropriate measures to control the pandemic without affecting the daily life of the people."

Speaking about the vaccine drive for children in the 15-18 years age group, he said, "they need to be brought under the Covid secure bubble. An extensive vaccination campaign is being launched for this purpose. We need coordinated effort from the parents, teachers and health workers to make it a success," Bommai said. He urged the people to show self restraint and follow Covid norms like wearing face-mask and maintaining distance.

Replying to a question about Padayatra of Congress leaders amid Covid spread, Bommai said, "we are watching the moves of Congress leaders. We will discuss about public conduct and take a decision.'