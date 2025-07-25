Cabinet to table Gig Workers’ Bill in next Assembly session

Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the conversion of the existing ordinance on gig workers into a formal Bill. The “Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) – 2025” Bill, originally promulgated as an ordinance on May 30, will be introduced in the upcoming legislature session, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The law aims to extend social security benefits to gig workers, particularly those engaged in the e-commerce and delivery sectors. “It is estimated that around 2.30 lakh gig workers are working as full-time or part-time delivery staff in the state,” the Minister said.

Highlighting that over 83 per cent of the workforce in the country belongs to the unorganised sector, he said the government has formulated the Karnataka State Gig Workers Insurance Scheme to extend legal and welfare benefits. Under the scheme, gig workers will receive total insurance coverage of Rs four lakh, which includes Rs two lakh as life insurance in the event of accidental death.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved the renewal of lease of “Rangashankara,” a not-for-profit organisation founded in memory of the late actor Shankar Nag, for performing arts. “Considering the financial constraints of Rangashankara, which had requested to pay only 10 per cent of the lease renewal amount, the Cabinet treated it as a special case and approved a concession in the lease renewal value,” Patil said.

The lease will be renewed after collecting 25 percent of the lease value fixed by the Bangalore Development Authority and the applicable GST. Further, the cabinet approved the premature release of 46 life convicts lodged in various prisons across the state, based on recommendations. It also approved the release of three other convicts under Article 161 of the Constitution, subject to the consent of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.