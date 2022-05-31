Campaign intensifies in South Graduates MLC constituency

Mysuru: As the poll for member of state legislative council is nearing, all the three major political parties and Karnataka Rajya RaithuSangha (KRRS) Campaign has gathered steam.

The constituency comprises Mandya , Mysuru ,Chamarajanagara and Hassan districts with voters number exceeds 1.33lakhs. According to souces more than 50 percent of the voters aregovernment employees. The Congress party has fielded G Madhu Made Gowda, son of a veteran Congress leader G Made Gowda of Mandya. The BJP has fielded M V Ravi Shankara a native of Mysuru. JDS fielded H K Ramu, anative of Mandya while KRRS fielded Prasanna Gowda.

All the four candidates visiting voters , explaining highlighting theachievement and good works done during their regime. KRRS candidateappealing voters to support him as KRRS safeguarding interests offarmers.

During last MLC election the constituency recorded average 43 percent.Mandya district recorded 50 percent polling, Chamarajanagara recorded55 percent, Hassan recorded 39 percent and Mysuru rural districtrecorded 39 and Mysuru urban recorded 32 percent of polling. This timecandidates expecting polling of 50 percent. This year 10 thousand young voters have been included.

Accusations and counter accusations about violation of poll code ofconduct between Congress and BJP have beene witnessed in Mandya. State Higher Education Minister Dr AshwathNarayana was booked for violation ofelection code of conduct.

JDS and BJP are both facing dissidence in party. JDS MLC Mari Tibbe Gowdainstructed his followers not to support JDS candidate H K Ramu. Heopenly waged war against party high command for issuing ticket toRamu. In BJP,Mandya leader N S Vinay filed nomination papers asindependent candidate. This would dent the votes of party officialcandidate M V Ravi Shankar. The dissident candidate is even campaigning infour districts. This would definitely be a setback for BJP.

Congress and KRRS leaders arediscussing about poll alliance despite both having fielded candidates. According to sources, Congress leaders are persuading KRRS leaders to with draw their candidates.Amid all this no candidate has distributed money or things to votersso far.

Stiff competition is seen among all candidates. Women have alsoparticipated in large numbers in poll campaign.