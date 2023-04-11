Can't decision about Amul entry into Karnataka be taken after the election?

Bengaluru: AAP leader Brijesh Kalappa expresses concern over the conflict between Nandini and Amul. While announcing the 3rd list of Candidates for the upcoming Assembly election, he expressed his dissatisfaction over the timing of the Amul issue.

While taking about this issue, Brijesh Kalappa mentioned that, Amit Shah had brought issue of merging Amul with Nandini 4 months back. First time in the history of Karnataka, such situation has arrived, where Karnataka government permission should have been taken while taking such a big decision.

Lakhs of people are selling and buying milk from KMF. This issue should not have come during election. This decision has angered the people of Karnataka.

Vijaya bank got merged with Bank of Baroda, and now Vijaya bank is no more available. State bank of Mysore got merged with State bank of India. SBM name has vanished. Similar way, there is a conspiracy to swallow Nandini and replacing with Amul by Central government.

Brijesh Kalappa urged and warned Karnataka government to stop allowing Amuls entry into India. Let the election happen and the new government can take a decision on the Amuls entry. Otherwise BJP government would be responsible for the law and order problem which may arise due to the Amul issue.