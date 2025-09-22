Live
- Afridi faded out a bit, he should take month-long break: Danish Kaneria
- GST 2.0 rates take effect, around 370 items get cheaper
- PM Modi Urges Citizens to Contribute to a Strong, Self-Reliant India on Navaratri’s First Day
- Cong govt’s caste survey an attempt to divide Hinduism
- GST 2.0 Begins: Why Smartphones Above Rs 50,000 Won’t Get Cheaper, But TVs and ACs Will
- Kolatam performance enthrals all
- Students inspired to learn Quantum Computing
- Ade inspects construction work in Boath hamlet
- Naidu backs PM Modi’s swadeshi call
- ‘Foul’ welcome to patients at govt hospital
Cardiac cath lab and dialysis unit opened at Wenlock Hospital
Mangaluru: The long-awaited cardiac catheterisation (cath) lab and dialysis unit at the Wenlock Hospital, Dakshina Kannada district hospital, were...
Mangaluru: The long-awaited cardiac catheterisation (cath) lab and dialysis unit at the Wenlock Hospital, Dakshina Kannada district hospital, were formally inaugurated on Sunday by District In-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundurao.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gundurao highlighted the importance of the facility for underprivileged patients.
“With this cath lab, costly procedures such as angioplasty and angiography will now be accessible to economically weaker sections at subsidised rates,” he said.
The newly inaugurated cath lab, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, is equipped with advanced machinery and necessary medical instruments, ensuring comprehensive cardiac care. The hospital’s expert team of cardiologists and supporting medical staff will oversee the functioning of the lab.
Simultaneously, a 24-bed dialysis unit was inaugurated to provide regular renal care. Arrangements have been made for patients to undergo dialysis sessions twice a week. This expansion is expected to reduce travel and treatment costs for patients from Udupi, Mangaluru, and surrounding regions.