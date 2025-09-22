Cardiac cath lab and dialysis unit opened at Wenlock Hospital

Mangaluru: The long-awaited cardiac catheterisation (cath) lab and dialysis unit at the Wenlock Hospital, Dakshina Kannada district hospital, were formally inaugurated on Sunday by District In-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundurao.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gundurao highlighted the importance of the facility for underprivileged patients.

“With this cath lab, costly procedures such as angioplasty and angiography will now be accessible to economically weaker sections at subsidised rates,” he said.

The newly inaugurated cath lab, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, is equipped with advanced machinery and necessary medical instruments, ensuring comprehensive cardiac care. The hospital’s expert team of cardiologists and supporting medical staff will oversee the functioning of the lab.

Simultaneously, a 24-bed dialysis unit was inaugurated to provide regular renal care. Arrangements have been made for patients to undergo dialysis sessions twice a week. This expansion is expected to reduce travel and treatment costs for patients from Udupi, Mangaluru, and surrounding regions.